New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Fifteen-year-old Sameer Khan's daily routine included attending classes at a mosque in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar and helping his father sell fruits from his cart before returning home for the night.

On Wednesday night, however, Sameer and his father Bhure Khan were found lying on a road critically injured by their relative after an SUV rammed into three carts, one being theirs, and two cars.

Sameer died at a hospital during treatment while Bhure awaits surgery. The accident claimed another life and left five more, including children, seriously hurt.

"Sameer's cousin Talib, an autorickshaw driver, was passing through the spot when he saw his relatives lying injured and informed us," Mohammad Yunus Khan, his relative said.

Till Thursday afternoon, Sameer's parents were not told about his death and informed that he was undergoing treatment at another hospital.

"Sameer used to live with his family in a jhuggi near the petrol pump in Munirka. He accompanied his siblings and cousins to the mosque for classes. Later, they returned to his father's cart where he usually spent time in the evening.

Bhure, who has has been selling fruits at the spot, for the past three years, is likely to undergo surgery in the next four-five days, Yunus said.

"He and his wife have not been informed about Sameer's death. We are not sure how to reveal this news to them," he added.

The family hails from Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district and plan to take the body to their native place for the last rites.

Sameer's sisters Suhana and Ilma and cousins Sohail and Shejra were also present at the spot during the accident. Suhana suffered an injury on her face and will undergo a surgery next week while Ilma was referred to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment, Yunus added.

The other deceased was identified as 28-year-old Munna Kumar Mahto from Bihar's Chhapra.

His elder brother Sunil Kumar said, "I live in Lucknow. My relatives from Bihar called me around around 7 pm to tell me that Munna was injured in an accident in Delhi. Later, I got another call telling me that he had died. I took a bus and reached Delhi this morning."

Munna is survived by his wife and one-year-old daughter. He got married around three years ago and worked at a grocery shop for seven-eight years.

"Wednesday was a holiday and I was told that he had gone to the saloon. He stopped near the accident spot to relieve himself when the car hit him," Sunil said.

Hari Mahto, their eldest brother who also lives in Delhi, had gone to Bihar for a relative's wedding.

"We were planning to arrange Hari's daughter's wedding. I came to Safdarjung Hospital in 1999 for the treatment of a cyst. I had no idea that I will visit it again for my brother's post-mortem," Sunil said.

Munna's last rites will be performed according to his wife's wishes, Sunil added.

