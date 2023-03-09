Mumbai, March 9: The Mumbai police on Tuesday arrested an employee of the State Bank of India for allegedly cheating a bank customer. Police officials said that the 27-year-old SBI employee duped the bank's customer of Rs 7.63 lakh after he allegedly transferred the amount to his own account. The employee cheated the customer on the pretext of helping the customer fill out deposit slips.

The accused has been identified as Dinesh Sahebaran Baisane. Cops said that the accused, a resident of Malad, was arrested immediately, reports the Hindustan Times. The incident came to light when the manager of State Bank of India's Everishine Nagar branch in Malad West approached cops along with the complainant. Mumbai: Newly Married Couple Dies After 'Geyser Gas Leakage' in Ghatkopar Home, Accidental Death Report Registered.

In her complaint, victim Janki Chowbey, a massage parlour employee said that she had a savings bank account with the bank and that she used to seek the bank employees in order to fill out her deposit slips every time. In 2020, Chowbey met Baisane and asked for his help. Post this, the accused used to always help the complainant when she used to visit the bank.

An officer said that the accused even helped the woman to set up online banking and even had access to her password. In the first week of March when Chowbey visited the bank to update her passbook, she noticed some discrepancies. Her account showed a balance of Rs 5 lakh instead of Rs 12.63 lakh.

"Chowbey immediately asked Baisane about the reduced balance in her account and he told her that it must have been a misprint and asked her to check with the bank two days later," a police officer said. A few days later her bank account showed a balance of Rs 12.63 lakh, however, when she went home, the balance was Rs 5 lakh. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Private Bank VP Duped of Rs 4 Lakh After Fraudster Impersonates His Boss in WhatsApp Scam To Send Gift Vouchers.

The complainant brought the discrepancies to the manager's notice, who along with the woman approached cops and lodged a complaint. After verifying the complainant's bank statement, cops arrested the accused.

