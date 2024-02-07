New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda met representatives of various farmers' organizations at his office in Krishi Bhawan on Wednesday.

A delegation of several farmers' organizations came to meet the Agriculture Minister at his office to discuss various issues related to farmers' welfare. They were assured that issues raised and discussed by them would be resolved at the earliest.

"Narendra Modi government is working for the upliftment and welfare of farmers and will keep doing it in future. We always welcome suggestions from farmers or any farmers organization that could bring prosperity to farmers," Mundasaid.

"Especially for farmers' community as they are annadata, the government is fully committed," he said.

He added that they can find a solution to any issues faced by farmers through talks.

In another development, the Union Agriculture Minister said that the government has made complete arrangements to buy mustard at MSP.

In a briefing to the media, Munda further informed that the government has made preparations for the purchase of mustard under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) during the Rabi crops marketing season.

"The interest of farmers is paramount for the Government. If the price of mustard goes below the Minimum Support Price (MSP) then the government will buy mustard from farmers at MSP. They have made necessary arrangements for it," he said.

He added that for Rabi Marketing Season (RMS), Central Nodal Agencies have already been instructed to be ready for procurement of mustard under PSS so that farmers do not face any kind of difficulty.

"Approval for procurement under PSS from the states of Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Assam during Rabi Marketing Season-2023, was 28.24 LMT mustard," he said.

For RMS- 2024 also, all mustard-producing states have been informed that if the current market price of mustard in the state is less than the notified MSP, then send the proposal for the purchase of mustard under PSS within time. The MSP of mustard for RMS-2024 is Rs 5,650 per quintal, he added. (ANI)

