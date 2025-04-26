Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 26 (ANI): Local farmers in a border village in Amritsar district have said that they have started harvesting their ripe crops in fields across the fence as the gates guarded by border force could be closed in the coming days.

A local farmer reported that an announcement was made from the local Gurudwara, urging farmers to harvest their crops within a few days and also prepare 'tudi' for their cattle.

"Our land is beyond the fence. We have been urged to harvest our crops in two-three days as gates might close. The border force is very cooperative with us, but we request a little more time so we can complete our work," he said.

Referring to the announcement from the local Gurudwara, he said it had stated that farmers whose lands are beyond the fence guarded by BSF and whose crops are ready for harvest, should do so in the next few days, as the gates would be closed.

Another local farmer said they will try to harvest the crop as early as possible and added that they will request for a little more time.

Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack, he said Pakistan has been creating trouble for India and there is a need to put a stop to this.

The terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on tourists killed 26 people. The government has said that the terrorists responsible for the terror attack and the conspirators behind it will face severe punishment. Opposition parties have expressed their full support for the government in any action against perpetrators of the terror attack.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met on April 23 was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The CCS condemned the attack in the strongest terms and expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for the early recovery of the injured.

In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out. It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in the Union Territory and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.

As part of measures to send a strong message to Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism, the government has decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism. India has also decided to close the integrated Attari Check Post, announced visa curbs, apart from a reduction in mission strength in the two countries. (ANI)

