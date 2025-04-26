Mirzapur, April 26: A pregnant woman among four was killed when the ambulance they were travelling in overturned while attempting to overtake a truck loaded with gravel here on Saturday, police said. Two other people were injured in the accident and were referred to a hospital in Varanasi, they said. Senior Superintendent of Police Somen Verma said that on Saturday afternoon near Chhato Trimukhani gram sabha. An ambulance was carrying a pregnant woman, Hiravati Devi, to a hospital, along with five other passengers. Kushinagar Road Accident: 5 Killed As Speeding Car Returning From Wedding Ceremony Crashes Into Tree in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Grief; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The speeding ambulance driver attempted to overtake a truck loaded with gravel when it suddenly overturned. Four people, including Hiravati, died on the spot, and two were injured, Verma said. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and took everyone to Ahraura Community Health Centre, where four were declared dead, the SSP said. Muzaffarnagar Road Accident: 2 Men Injured After Bike Collides With Truck While Crossing Road in UP; CCTV Video Surfaces.

The deceased have been identified as Suraj Bali Kharwar (27), Hiravati Devi (25), Malti Devi (40) and Ramu (30). The injured were identified as Kaushal Kumar Kharwar and Bhandari Sharma. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Chunar Rajesh Kumar Verma said that further action is being taken by the police and the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)