Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], June 24 (ANI): With the commencement of Kharif season, farmers in Kalaburagi district have started sowing seasonal crops-Cotton and pigeon pea, anticipating a good rainfall in the state.

Farmers in the region said they could not grow enough crops due to low rainfall.

A farmer in Kalaburagi, who is sowing the Kharif crop in the hope of bumper crop said: "Due to less rain for the last 3 years, we have not been able to grow cotton. But during this year's monsoon, we are sowing cotton and tur (Pigeon pea) in our 2-acre land."

"Although, there is no guarantee of rain this year as well but we can only hope for it," he added.

The Kharif season begins in June with the start of the monsoon in India and concludes by October. (ANI)

