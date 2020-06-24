New Delhi, June 24: Amid the ongoing border row between India and China, imports arriving from the latter were reportedly denied clearance at Mumbai and Chennai ports. Officials at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Airport in Kolkata also blocked the clearance of non-essential goods arriving from China, reports said on Wednesday.

Officials privy to the matter told reporters that no official order was received from the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) to block the Chinese imports. The move, however, comes amid the nationwide clamour for the "boycott" of goods imported from China. China's Disrepute In The World Is Blessing in Disguise For Indian Economy, Says Nitin Gadkari.

A Chennai-based importer, while speaking to The Indian Express, claimed that the products arriving from China are being held up despite the issuance of Out of Charge (OOC) order for clearance. A Mumbai-based source also echoed the claim, saying that Chinese goods categorised as "non-essential" are being identified and denied clearance.

"Non-essentials have been pushed into the background for examination at a later day. So they are not saying that we won’t examine but not giving it importance as imported items from other countries," the source was reported as saying.

At the Kolkata airport as well, the consignment of Chinese goods were blocked amid the row which erupted at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. According to a report, the goods arriving from China are being blocked from release. But "no written or verbal order" has been officially issued, it added.

Nearly 14 percent of India's total imports, in US dollar terms, are constituted by goods arriving from Chinna. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India, followed by the border face-off with China that left 20 Indian soldiers martyred, the demand has grown for a boycott of Chinese goods and consumption of indigenously manufactured products.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2020 10:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).