Srinagar, Dec 13 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah Friday welcomed the Supreme Court's interim order halting the registration of new suits against the Places of Worship Act, terming it a significant step towards preserving the sanctity of the religious places.

"This decision marks a significant step towards preserving the sanctity of places of worship and upholding religious harmony in our society," Abdullah said in a statement.

He expressed hope that the Centre will defend the Act in its affidavit.

"The recent directives from the Supreme Court have provided much-needed relief to the public, especially in light of previous survey orders involving mosques and Muslim shrines.

"This decision will greatly improve the country's atmosphere and help maintain communal harmony. The SC's directive is a significant step towards peace and should be celebrated," he added.

