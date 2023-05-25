Pilibhit (UP), May 25 (PTI) A man and his teenage son were electrocuted to death while trying to save the former's daughter in Neoria area of this district on Thursday, police said.

Pilibhit Sadar Circle Officer (CO) Prateek Dahiya said the incident took place when a 14-year-old girl came in contact with a live wire while switching on the water pump motor at her home.

Her 17-year-old brother Vishal and father Umakant (38) rushed to save her but got electrocuted themselves, Dahiya said.

The girl was injured in the incident and has been admitted to a hospital, the police said.

The duo's bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a case has been lodged, the CO said.

