Bijapur, Jan 1 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was murdered allegedly by a group of Naxalites in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, a police official said on Sunday.

They had abducted Sanjay Tati from his house in Kursampara village under Terram police station limits on Saturday night and his body was recovered by the side of a road in the area some hours later, Superintendent of Police Anjaneya Varshney said.

"The Naxalites' Jagargunda area committee has taken responsibility for the killing and has left pamphlets in the area alleging Tati was a police informer. A case was registered and an operation has been launched to arrest the accused," the SP said.

