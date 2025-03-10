New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) At least 15 flights of various airlines have received hoax bomb threats this year, taking the total tally of such threats to 833 since 2020, according to official data.

A total of 833 hoax bomb threats have been received by airline operators since 2020, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol told the Rajya Sabha on Monday citing data from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

This year, there have been 15 hoax bomb threats to flights -- IndiGo (7), Air India (4), Lufthansa (2), Malindo (1) and American Airlines (1), the data showed.

In 2024, the number of hoax bomb threats for airlines stood at 728, higher than 71 recorded in 2023.

The count was at 13 in 2022, 2 in 2021 and 4 in 2020.

"BCAS has mandated robust protocols for handling such threats in coordination with law enforcement agencies, central security agencies, CISF and stakeholders, leading to minimal impact on flight operations," the minister said in a written reply.

A Bomb Threat Contingency Plan (BTCP), a detailed contingency plan, is put in place to handle such threats.

"BCAS has issued advisories to all the civil aviation stakeholders in the country to ensure streamlined security measures and to prevent any unlawful interference with civil aviation.

