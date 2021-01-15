Kolkata, Jan 15 (PTI) Movies of renowned actors and directors who died last year have been screened at the 26th Kolkata International Film Festival.

Movies directed by filmmakers Kim Ki Duk of South Korea and Fernando Solanas of Argentina and films starring actors Soumitra Chatterjee, Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Tapas Paul and danseuse Amala Shankar were screened at six state-run theatres in Kolkata between January 8 and 15 under the special tribute section.

Films screened under the section include Duk's 'Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter...and Spring' (2003), Solanas' 'South' (1988) and eight movies starring Soumitra Chatterjee, including 'Ganadevata' (1978), 'Akash Kusum' (1965), 'Kony' (1984) and 'Mayurakshi' (2017).

Khan's acclaimed movie 'Paan Singh Tomar' (2012), Kapoor's 'Mulk' (2018), Pal's 'Dadar Kirti' (1980) and 'Atta Aater Bongaon Local' (2012) and Santu Mukherjee's 'Hemanter Pakhi' (2001) were also shown.

'Kalpana', a 1948 classic starring danseuse Amala Shankar and directed by her husband Uday Shankar was screened.

"We have endeavoured to include the works of prominent personalities in the domain of cinema as well as in allied forms of art representing India, West Bengal, or the world.

"This is the basic spirit and nature of the Kolkata International Film Festival which brings the world to you while celebrating our own talents and heritage," KIFF chairman and popular filmmaker Raj Chakraborty said.

