Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], May 21 (ANI): Indian Army soldiers carried out the work of removing snow from the travel route as the preparations for Hemkund Sahib Yatra by Chamoli District Administration and Shri Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara Trust are now in the final stages as the gates are to be opened for 'darshan' from May 25.

As per the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, under the monitoring of District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari, strong arrangements for electricity, water, toilets and medical facilities are being made on the travel route. The preparations for the journey are being finalized by the Gurudwara Management Committee in Govindghat, Ghangaria and Hemkund Sahib.

On Wednesday, Uttarakhand police conducted a field inspection of the walking route and reviewed security arrangements for the Hemkund Sahib Yatra.

"Hemkund Sahib Yatra 2025: Before the opening of the gates, Chamoli police intensified preparations, did a field inspection of the walking route, and took stock of the security arrangements," Uttarakhand Police said in a post on X.

Hemkund Sahib, the renowned Sikh pilgrimage site in Uttarakhand, will open its doors for Darshan on May 25, 2025.

In a bid to streamline the registration process, the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB) has introduced Aadhar Authentication and eKYC to register for the Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib Yatra, one of the most significant pilgrimages in India.

It is aimed at reducing registration time and enhancing the overall experience for pilgrims. With Aadhaar-based online registration, authorities can monitor pilgrim movements, prepare better to avoid overcrowding at temples, and improve weather-related information flow, especially in high-altitude regions.

Aadhaar-linked registration can also help in better planning and management of accommodations, transport, food, and medical aid based on the actual number of registered pilgrims, leading to curbing wastage and shortages of resources. It can also be helpful in addressing emergency situations better, as it can further improve coordination between pilgrims and authorities, officials said.

Situated at a height of over 15,000 feet above the sea level in the Himalayan ranges of district Chamoli , Sri Hemkunt Sahib has emerged as a popular centre of Sikh Pilgrimage which is visited by thousands of devotees from all over the world every summer. Hemkund is inaccessible because of snow from October through April. (ANI)

