New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said that finishing touches are being given to the redeveloped Central Vista Avenue stretching from Vijay Chowk to India Gate in Lutyens' Delhi.

Puri, who visited the stretch along with officials, also shared some pictures of the redeveloped Central Vista Avenue, and said Delhiites, who have warm memories of the place, will be pleasantly surprised to see how it is being totally transformed.

The redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue will be completed in the next few days, officials in the ministry said.

"With finishing touches being given to infrastructure at #CentralVistaAvenue, I went there to personally assess the work status. People of #Delhi who have warm memories of the place will be pleasantly surprised to see how it is being totally transformed!," Puri tweeted.

In another tweet, the minister also said that the redeveloped Central Vista Avenue will have underpasses, vending zones, public amenities, pathways and green spaces, among other features.

"#CentralVistaAvenue, Delhi's favourite picnic spot & tourist destination where all of us have spent time with our families will now be greener, cleaner & uncluttered..." the housing and urban affairs ministry said.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista — the nation's power corridor — envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, the revamping of the three-kilometre-long Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, a new prime minister's residence and a prime minister's office, and a new vice-president's enclave.

On June 2, Puri had said that the Centre achieved the target of holding the Republic Day parade on a revamped Rajpath under the Central Vista Avenue redevelopment project.

Puri had also maintained that the Winter Session of Parliament would take place in the new building being built by Tata Projects Limited.

Official sources had indicated that some portions of the new Parliament building may be functional by November 26 — Constitution Day — but added that nothing was finalised yet.

In December 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building, which will have modern facilities.

