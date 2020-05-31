India News | Fire at Army Canteen, 8 Fire Tenders on Spot

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) A fire broke out in an Army canteen in Sadar Bazar area here on Sunday morning, Delhi fire service officials said.

The fire department was informed around 9 am and eight fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, they said.

The canteen stores department (CSD) in Sadar Bazar is in Delhi Cantonment.

