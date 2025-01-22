Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) A fire broke out at the office of a car dealer in Mumbai's Kalina area on Wednesday morning, officials said.

No casualty was reported, they said.

The blaze erupted at 7.44 am on the first-floor office of Navnit Motors, a BMW car dealer, located on CST road in Kalina area, the officials said.

The fire was confined to the materials kept in the office and thick smoke emanated from there, a fire brigade official said.

Seven fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot and efforts were underway to douse the blaze, he said.

"There is no report of injury to anyone," the official said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)