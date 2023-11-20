Kolkata, Nov 20 (PTI) A fire broke out at a jute mill in West Bengal's Howrah district on Monday morning, officials said.

Two fire tenders were pressed into service to put off the flames, first spotted around 4.50 am, they said.

There was no immediate report of casualty or anyone being trapped inside the mill that is located on the Foreshore road, the fire brigade officials said.

The fire has been brought under control, they said.

Security personnel of the jute mill and local people, who participated in a procession for the Chhath festival spotted the flames and informed the Shibpur Police Station.

The fire was believed to have been triggered by a short circuit in the unit, the officials added.

