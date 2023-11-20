Kanpur, November 20: On the orders of the court, the police in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur have booked four people, including a woman teacher, for sexually exploiting a minor boy and forcing him to undergo religious conversion. The victim is a Class 10 student. His parents, from Unnao, have alleged that the schoolteacher forced the boy to have sexual relations and later pressured him to convert to her religion. When parents informed the school headmistress, she allegedly told them to keep the matter under wraps. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Four Minor Siblings Electrocuted While Playing Near Fan in Unnao District

The parents then approached the local police, but no action was taken. So, they moved the court which ordered the FIR against the accused. Three others booked are the woman teacher’s husband, her brother and the headmistress. Police have booked them under the POCSO Act and the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act. On November 7, the court issued orders directing the police to register an FIR against not only the accused teacher, but also her husband, brother and the school manager. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: PAC Constable Held for Raping 23-Year-Old Woman in Agra

In compliance with the court’s directives, an FIR has been registered against the accused. Meanwhile, additional commissioner of police (Cantt) Vrij Narayan Singh said on Monday that a case has been registered in the Cantt police station on the orders of the court. “The complainant had alleged that his son was subjected to sexual harassment by the schoolteacher, who also forced him to convert to her religion. Police will investigate all the allegations and further action will be taken on the basis of evidence,” said the ACP.