New Delhi, November 20: As Chhath Puja celebrations are in full swing across different parts of the country and devotees offering 'Araghya' to the rising sun, drone visuals from Delhi's Kalindi Kunj showed a sea of people participating in the festival dedicated to Lord Surya. In other parts of the national capital, including ITO, Anand Vihar, and Mukherjee Nagar, to name a few, similar celebrations were witnessed. Devotees offered prayers to the rising sun and performed prayers.

Apart from Delhi, visuals from West Bengal, Jharkhand, Mumbai, and Kolkata showed people celebrating the festival with the same exuberance. The four-day festival of Chhath kickstarted on Friday and is regarded as the festival of purity, goodwill, and faith. The Chhath Pooja is a festival in which devotees worship and make offerings to the setting and rising sun. Chhath Puja 2023: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Announces Construction of Three Chhath Puja Ghats in Panipat District (Watch Video)

On Monday morning, the fasting devotees would make offerings to the rising sun and break the fast. Chhath Puja is celebrated every year with much exuberance in states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bengal. The trend of celebrating the festival of Chhath is believed to have started in the hilly regions of Nepal after the political change of 1990, when democracy was restored in the Himalayan nation. Chhath Puja 2023: Devotees Offer Morning 'Araghya' in Knee-deep Toxic Foam in Yamuna (Watch Videos)

Devotees Throng Delhi's Kalindi Kunj to Celebrate Chhath Pooja

It is believed that a person's desires and prayers from the heart's core will bring blessings. During the time of fasting, only those foods that are considered to be pure are consumed and cleanliness is one thing that is cared for the most during the period. This festival witnessed a high participation rate of women, is marked with fanfare and is also regarded as an occasion to take a break from household chores and be refreshed.

