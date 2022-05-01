Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 1 (ANI): The fire that had broken out at Perungudi dump yard on the outskirts of Chennai on April 27 was completely extinguished on Sunday.

Greater Chennai Corporation and Fire Services continue to be on alert.

Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, a major fire broke out at the Perungudi dump yard in Chennai.

While, earlier on Friday, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president, GK Mani moved a calling attention motion in Tamil Nadu Assembly on the Perungudi dump yard fire incident.

"This year there is a severe summer. State government should release a policy on environmental safety," Mani had said.

Speaking on the present situation of fire at the dump yard, DMK MLA S Aravindramesh had said, "Fire tenders and officials are on continuous duty. Now the fire is under control."

"Two sky lifts, 11 fire tenders and 300 lorries were used in dousing the flames. The fire had spread across 10 acres of land and now there is only smoke that too only on 1 acre of land", he had added.

AIADMK MLA SP Velumani had urged the state government for a police patrol to monitor the dump yard at regular intervals.

Tamil Nadu Minister KN Nehru had said, "By tomorrow fire and smoke will be doused in Perungudi dump yard." (ANI)

