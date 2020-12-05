Thane (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 (ANI): A fire broke out in shops near Dosti Complex in Mumbra of Thane district on Saturday.

Two fire engines, two quick response vehicles and two water tankers are present at the spot. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

