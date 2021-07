New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): A fire broke out at Rajghat power station in Delhi on Saturday evening.

A transformer inside the powerhouse caught fire, Delhi fire services informed.

5 fire tenders were rushed to the site.

No causality has been reported so far.

The fire has been controlled, and the cooling operation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)