Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 18 (ANI): A fire broke out at Kolkata's Park show cinema hall on Tuesday.

As many as five fire tenders have rushed to the spot.

Also Read | Republic Day Parade 2022: As Row Breaks Out Over Centre's Rejection of Kerala Tableaux, Know How January 26 Tableaux Are Selected.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)