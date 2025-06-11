Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): A fire broke out at the physiotherapy unit of Metro Hospital in Sector-11, Noida, under the jurisdiction of Police Station Sector-24, on Wednesday, said an official.

The fire department's prompt response and the hospital staff ensured that the blaze was brought under control quickly, with no injuries or casualties reported.

Also Read | Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open or Shut on June 11 for Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti 2025? Check Details.

Upon receiving the information, three fire service units were immediately dispatched to the site. The fire had erupted in the physiotherapy section, located separately from the main hospital building on the ground floor, said the Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of Gautam Budh Nagar, Pradeep Kumar

He added, "Due to its location, the smoke did not enter the main premises, and there was no requirement to shift any patients during the incident."

Also Read | Maharashtra: Nepalese Teenager Gets Injured While Shooting 'Reel' of Fake Suicide for Social Media in Ahilyanagar.

Hospital staff present at the location acted swiftly and made efforts to control the flames, preventing the fire from spreading to other parts of the facility.

The fire service teams subsequently extinguished the blaze and used a smoke extraction system to clear the area.

"There was no loss of life in the incident," the CFO added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)