Mumbai, June 11: Since June 11 falls on some religious and regional holidays, many people in India are curious as to whether banks are open today. Although it's not a national holiday, some states may experience disruptions to banking services.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday list, banks in Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim are closed today because of Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti and Saga Dawa. These closures are included in the 12 official holidays in June 2025, which also include festivals and regular weekend off. Bank Holidays in June 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 12 Days Next Month; Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates.

Bank Holidays in June 2025:

June 14 (Saturday) – Second Saturday (All banks closed)

June 15 (Sunday) – Weekly off

June 22 (Sunday) – Weekly off

June 27 (Friday) – Ratha Yatra / Kang (Odisha, Manipur)

June 28 (Saturday) – Fourth Saturday (All banks closed)

June 29 (Sunday) – Weekly off

June 30 (Monday) – Remna Ni (Mizoram)

Before scheduling visits or banking transactions, customers are advised to review the schedules of the local branches, particularly during regional holidays. Customers can still use internet banking and mobile apps to access banking services, even on official holidays, unless brief interruptions are reported because of maintenance or technical difficulties. ATMs continue to operate for immediate cash needs, and digital payment systems like UPI usually run without any problems.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2025 10:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).