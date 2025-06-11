Mumbai, June 11: The craze of creating `reels' or short videos for social media almost cost a Nepalese teenager his life on Tuesday as he got injured while staging a fake suicide by hanging in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred on the premises of a hotel located on Karamala Road in Jamkhed area, said an official.

The 17-year-old Nepalese national and his friend were shooting a video of a fake suicide. The youngster tied a piece of cloth to a tree and slipped the noose around his neck, but something went wrong and the noose tightened, choking him. Bengaluru Bike Stunt: Woman Sits on Fuel Tank, Clings to Helmetless Rider; Police Action Follows After Video Goes Viral.

His friend rushed to his aid and removed the noose. The teenager sustained internal injuries to the neck and was taken to a private hospital in Jamkhed, said the police official. He was undergoing treatment. Noida Expressway Stunt: Shirtless Men Perform Dangerous Acts on Moving Auto-Rickshaw, Arrested After Video Went Viral.

Jamkhed Police visited the hospital and recorded the statement of the victim's friend, the official said, adding that further probe was on.

