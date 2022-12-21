New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): A fire broke out at a restaurant in Delhi's South Extension on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

According to Fire Department Authorities they received a call about a fire at the Mic Drop restaurant in South Extension Part-2 at 12.45 PM, Delhi Fire Service said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Nearly 37,500 Girls From OBC Castes To Get Rs 20,000 Each Aid for Marriage.

No casualties have been reported so far.

A total of seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Grants Interim Bail to Riots Accused Ibrahim Till January 10 To Attend Son-Daughter Marriage Ceremonies.

The fire has been brought under control, sources said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)