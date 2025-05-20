New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) A fire broke out at a private school in Delhi's Nirman Vihar area on Tuesday, an official said.

No casualty was reported, the official said.

The Delhi Fire Services got a call regarding the blaze at 8.54 pm and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said.

The blaze was brought under control by 9:25 pm. Some furniture was damaged but no casualty was reported, the official said.

