Thane (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): A fire broke out at the State Electricity Distribution Company office in Khajuri area of Thane district of Maharashtra on Sunday.

No casualty was reported in the incident that took place around 2.30 am today.

Police and fire tenders are present at the spot with two fire engines, two rescue vehicles, and four water tankers.

However, no casualty reported so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)