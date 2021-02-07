New Delhi, February 7: A massive fire broke out in Sanjay Colony in Delhi's Okhla Phase II area on Sunday morning. According to a tweet by ANI, as many as 27 fire engines have been rushed to the spot. Efforts by the firefighters are currently underway to douse the fire. As per latest updates, the fire broke out around 2 am on Sunday. No casualties have been reported so far in the fire incident. Fear and panic gripped people of the area as they found thick smoke and flames engulfing the area in the middle of the night.

Several media reports claim that the blaze affected temporary homes and godowns in the area while about 30-40 people who were stuck inside the slums have been rescued. A fire officer was quoted by ANI saying that the fire department got a call at 2 am about the massive blaze in Sanjay Colony, located in Okhla Phase II. Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at Scrapyard in Mankhurd's Mandala Area Near Slum; Firefighting Operations Underway (Video)

See Pics: Massive Blaze Engulfs Sanjay Colony in Okhla Phase II Area

"We got a call at 2 a.m. about the fire. The fire has been categorised as a medium category fire. No casualties have been reported till now. The reason for the fire will be determined by the Delhi Police. 27 fire tenders are working on the spot," says a fire officer pic.twitter.com/QnnfOAqPGa — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

The official informed that the fire has been categorised as a medium category fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. "We got a call at 2 a.m. about the fire. The fire has been categorised as a medium category fire. No casualties have been reported till now. The reason for the fire will be determined by the Delhi Police. 27 fire tenders are working on the spot", the official said.

A similar fire incident was reported from Maharashtra on Sunday where fire broke out at the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company office in Khajuri, Thane. The incident took place early in the morning today. The fire fighting operation were undertaken soon after.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2021 08:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).