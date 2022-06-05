Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): A forest fire broke out in the Poabo forest area of Shimla on Sunday.
More details are awaited.
Earlier a month ago, a major fire engulfed a mental hospital and rehabilitation centre in Panajri area and Balika Ashram near Tutikandi area in Shimla.
While on April 27, a massive fire due to a short circuit broke out in a workshop of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) in Shimla's Dhali. (ANI)
