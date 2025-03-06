Thane, March 6: A fire broke out in a six-storey building in Maharashtra's Thane city early Thursday morning, damaging a shop and three motorbikes, officials said. No person was reported to be injured in the incident which took place at 4.23 am in the building located at Siddharth Nagar in Majiwada area, they said.

The blaze erupted on the ground floor of the building, engulfing a shop located there. The flames quickly spread, damaging three motorbikes parked nearby, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said. After being alerted, the fire brigade and regional disaster management cell teams rushed to the site. Thane Mall Fire: Major Blaze Erupts at Hyper City Mall on Ghodbunder Road, 2 Shops Gutted (Watch Video).

The firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control within 30 minutes, preventing further damage to residential floors of the building, the official said. Cooling operations were underway to eliminate any lingering heat and prevent re-ignition, he said. An investigation was on to ascertain the cause of the fire, the official said.

