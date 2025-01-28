A massive fire broke out in Maharashtra's Thane today, January 28. According to reports, the blaze erupted on the second floor of Hyper City Mall near Ghodbunder Road in Thane. Soon after the blaze erupted, the fire brigade department and local authorities were alerted. It is reported that five fire brigade vehicles are at the spot, and so far, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. Civic officials said that destroyed two shops located in the premises of the mall in Thane. Thane Fire: Blaze Erupts at Bombay Duck Hotel Near Upvan Lake in Maharashtra; Cat Dies of Suffocation.

Fire Breaks Out at Hyper City Mall in Thane

A fire broke out on the second floor of Hyper City Mall near Ghodbunder Road in Thane. Five fire brigade vehicles are at the scene, and no injuries have been reported so far: Thane fire department pic.twitter.com/sIrBzDApu5 — IANS (@ians_india) January 28, 2025

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Hyper City Mall

Thane: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Hyper City Mall on Ghodbunder Road Officials from Kasarvadavli Police Station, along with a rescue vehicle, fire engine, and a high-rise fire vehicle from the Fire Brigade, are present at the scene.#GhodbunderRoad #Thane #fire #HyperCity pic.twitter.com/FigpjHHrFJ — Nirmeeti Patole (@NirmeetiP) January 28, 2025

