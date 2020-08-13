Pune, Aug 12 (PTI)The Ammunition Factory at Khadki in Pune on Wednesday said it has sent the first consignment of 40 mm under-barrel grenade launcher ammunition to the Border Security Force (BSF).

This ammunition is fired from a launcher fitted under the barrel of 5.56 mm Rifle (INSAS), it said.

"Inspired by the Prime Minister's clarion call for an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', Ammunition Factory Khadki, Pune, wrote a new chapter on self-reliance and indigenization of 40 mm UBGL ammunition production on August 11 by sending the first consignment to Border Security Force," it said in a release.

The advantage of 40 mm UBGL ammunition vis-a-vis traditional hand grenade is that it islightweight and the range is 400 meters in place of 30 meters of a hand grenade.

"It can be fired with the same equipment by the soldier, and it is also very safe for a user to carry," it said.

The ammunition is designed and manufactured by the Ammunition Factory, Khadki with the components sourced from Indian industries.

"This ammunition has been imported by Army and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Units. Thus, there was a perceived need to indigenize the design and manufacture the said ammunition," it added.

M K Mohapatra, Sr General Manager, Ammunition Factory, Khadki had handed over the Inspection Note of the 40 mm UBGL Practice) manufactured at AFK to BSF DIG Ashok Kumar Jha on August 4.

