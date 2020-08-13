Narsinghpur, August 13: Madhya Pradesh police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly raping three women in Narsinghpur district. He was also accused of molesting two minors. The 35-year-old man claimed to have possessed magical powers. He used to lure women on the pretext of solving their problems. The accused have been identified as Dharmendra Das alias Dharmendra Dubey. MP Shocker: 18-Year-Old Girl Gangraped in Betul, Accused Threw Victim's Brother in a Well Before Committing Crime.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, Dubey is already in jail, He was recently arrested by the police in a different case, and now the charges of rape and molestation have been added. The accused has built a temple inside his house, where people used to meet him and seek his help in solving their problem.

Last week, the police got a tip-off that the accused sexually exploited women on the pretext of solving her problems through his magical powers. According to the report, two kilogrammes of marijuana was seized from Dubey’s possession during the raid. He was arrested and sent to jail. The man was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman, Minor Daughter Gangraped by Unidentified Men in Burhanpur District.

“Three women including two bachelors approached Suatala police station on Wednesday that they were raped by the man who trapped them in the name of magical powers and offered a solution to their problems,” reported the media house quoting sub-divisional officer of police (SDoP) Mohanti Maravi as saying. According to Maravi, two minor sisters also lodged an FIR that they were molested by the man. Till now four FIRs have been lodged against Dubey - including three relating to rape and one relating to molestation of the two sisters.

An investigation has been launched into the matter. The man was reportedly committing crimes for the past at least five years. Superintendent of Police, Narsinghpur district, Ajay Singh told the media house that objectionable videos and photos have also been seized from Dubey’s residence.

