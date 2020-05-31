India News | First Year of PM Modi's Second Term Studded with Bold Decisions, Says Andhra Pradesh BJP Chief

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): The first year of the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government at the Centre has been a historic one with several achievements under his belt, said BJP's Andhra Pradesh unit chief Kanna Lakshmi Narayana on Sunday.

"In 2014 when he came into power, he served as Pradhan Sevak and led the country into development. In 2019, he promised to be the Chowkidar, and won as the Prime Minister for the second time in a row," said Narayana.

The state unit BJP president said that Prime Minister Modi emerged as a 'hero' by taking bold decisions on Triple Talaq, Jammu and Kashmir, and the Citizenship Amendment Act, and so on.

Talking about measures taken by Prime Minister Modi to fight COVID-19, he told ANI: "PM has managed the situation efficiently, and contained its spread to the maximum possible extent."

"Prime Minister Modi has set up 650 COVID-19 testing centres across the country. As a result, 1.60 lakh tests per day has become possible. He launched the 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan," he added.

"From providing relief packages to different sectors to making arrangements for migrants to travel back to their native places, he has done a commendable job," he said.

Narayana further said that Prime Minister Modi has stood out as an 'ideal' leader. (ANI)

