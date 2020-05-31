Lt General Manoj Pande to Take Over As Commander-in-Chief of Andaman and Nicobar Command

Lieutenant General Manoj Pande (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, May 31: Lieutenant General Manoj Pande will take over as the 15th Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN) on Monday, the Defence Ministry said.

"He was Director General at Army Headquarters dealing with subjects of Discipline, Ceremonial and Welfare, prior to assuming the present appointment," the ministry said in its press release on Sunday.

During his 37 years of distinguished service, Pande has taken active part in Operation Vijay and Operation Parakram, the ministry added. Lieutenant General Podali Shankar Rajeshwar, the 14th CINCAN retired from service on Sunday, it noted.

Under Rajeshwar's directions, the command actively coordinated and worked together with the Andaman and Nicobar Administration in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and providing succour to the populace across the islands, the ministry noted. "Lieutenant General Manoj Pande...will take over as the 15th Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman & Nicobar Command (CINCAN) on June 1, 2020," it said.

