New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): A new edition of the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' initiative began on Sunday at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in the national capital, drawing fitness enthusiasts from across the city to promote cycling as a step towards a healthier lifestyle.

The Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI) participated in the programme as a special partner.

Speaking at the event, a participant said, "Fit India is a good scheme of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Every person, irrespective of age, should be fit. There is nothing without fitness. If you can give a little time to this fitness campaign, you can stay fit."

The cycling drive will be organised simultaneously across more than 500 locations in India on June 15, including the capitals of all States and Union Territories, SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs), and Khelo India centres (KICs), with a probable participation of 15,000-plus citizens across various age groups.

Started by Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya in December 2024, the 'FIT India Sundays on Cycle' movement has been organised in more than 10,000 locations across the country till now with the participation of more than 3.5 lakh individuals.

Previously, the cycling event witnessed participation of Indian Army jawans, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Indian Railways and prominent sports stars like Lovlina Borgohain, Sangram Singh, Shanky Singh, Nitu Ghanghas, Saweety Boora, Paris Paralympics medallists Nitesh Kumar, Manisha Ramadass, Rubina Francis and Simran Sharma (para world champion) apart from celebrities like Rahul Bose, Amit Sial, Sharvari Wagh, Madhurima Tuli and Gul Panag, to name a few.

The 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), My Bikes and MY Bharat. (ANI)

