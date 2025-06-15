Kolkata, June 15: The Kolkata Fatafat Result of today, June 15, 2025, will be announced after each round (bazi) of the lottery game is completed. Kolkata Fatafat, also known as Kolkata FF, is primarily played in West Bengal's capital city and requires participants to be physically present in Kolkata to participate in the speculative lottery. Lottery players can check Kolkata FF Result on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Participants can also find Kolkata FF winning numbers in the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of June 15, provided below.

The Kolkata FF lottery is played from Monday to Sunday. The Satta Matka-type lottery game consists of eight rounds or "bazis" whose results are declared after each game is completed. A fast-paced lottery game, the Kolkata Fatafat lottery is played throughout the day, with the results of each round or bazi declared every 90 minutes. Those looking for Kolkata Fatafat Results can check the winning numbers below, as LatestLy will keep updating the Kolkata FF Result Chart displayed below. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 14, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for June 15, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM 179 7

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM

Did you know that Kolkata FF Results are declared eight times a day? The eight rounds or bazis of Kolkata Fatafat lottery are 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi and 8th bazi. Kolkata Fatafat Result are declared at different times of the day - 1st bazi at 10:03 AM, 2nd bazi at 11:33 AM, 3rd bazi at 1:03 PM, 4th bazi at 2:33 PM, 5th bazi at 4:03 PM, 6th bazi at 5:33 PM, 7th bazi at 7:03 PM and the last round or 8th bazi result being declared at 8:33 PM.

One of the most popular forms of lottery, Kolkata Fatafat, is continuing to grow in popularity among the masses. Kolkata FF (Kolkata Fatafat) lottery players can visit the websites mentioned above to find out the winning numbers of today's Satta Matka-style lottery game. The fast-paced lottery requires participants to choose numbers and place bets to win varying prizes. Organised by the civic authorities of Kolkata, the Kolkata FF lottery offers lottery enthusiasts several opportunities to win multiple prizes. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Lotteries are legal in 13 states across India, including West Bengal, where the Kolkata Fatafat lottery is being played today.

