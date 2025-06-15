Mumbai, June 15: The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently released the detailed subject-wise schedule for the UGC NET 2025 exam on its official website. This year, the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test, or UGC NET June 2025 exam, will be conducted from June 25 to 29. The NTA is now expected to release the exam city slips and admit cards for the UGC NET June 2025 exam. When released, the UGC NET exam city slip and hall tickets will be available to download at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click here to download UGC NET June 2025 exam schedule. It must be noted that NTA will release the UGC NET exam city intimation slips first, followed by the admit cards for the UGC NET June 02025 examination. The exam city slip will contain details of the candidates' exam centre. In contrast, the admit card will consist of details such as the address of the exam centre, reporting time, paper timings, and exam day instructions, among others.

How To Download UGC NET June 2025 Exam City Slips and Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "UGC NET June 2025" admit card or exam city slip link

On the homepage, click on the "UGC NET June 2025" admit card or exam city slip link Step 3: Enter using your login details and other credentials

Enter using your login details and other credentials Step 4: Click on submit

Click on submit Step 5: Download the exam city slip or admit card

The UGC NET June exam will be held in two shifts, with the first shift from 9 AM to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 PM to 6 PM. The question paper of the UGC NET exam will consist of two sections. Both sections will consist of objective-type and multiple-choice questions. Paper 1 and Paper 2 of the UGC NET exam will consist of questions for 100 marks and 200 marks each, respectively.

Candidates must note that there will be no break between the two sections. The UGC NET exam question papers will be set in English and Hindi, except for language papers. Candidates have to answer the exam using the medium they chose in the application forms. The UGC NET exam is a national-level eligibility test held for several reasons. These include award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor, appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.d., and admission to Ph.d. only.

