Chandrapur, Nov 23 (PTI) BJP candidates have won five of the six assembly seats in the Chandrapur district in the Maharashtra polls, with the Congress consoling itself with just one win.

Assembly Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar retained his seat from Brahmapuri, while senior BJP leader and former minister Sudhir Mungantiwar registered his fourth consecutive victory in Ballarpur.

BJP's Deorao Bhonge won from Rajura, while his party colleague Kirtikumar, alias Bunty Bhangdiya, grabbed the Chimur seat. The saffron party's Kishore Jorgewar and Karan Deotale won from the Chandrapur and Warora constituencies, respectively.

The BJP, which leads the Mahayuti coalition, was winning or leading in 132 of the 288 seats in the states, according to the latest figures shared by the Election Commission. Its partners Shiv Sena and NCP are set to win 57 and 41 seats.

The Congress, part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, is likely to win in only 16 constituencies. Its MVA allies Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) have bagged 20 and 10 seats, respectively.

