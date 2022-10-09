Bahraich (UP), Oct 9 (PTI) Five people, including three children, were on Sunday electrocuted while four others sustained burn injuries when they came in contact with a high tension wire here, police said.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Teenage Boy Rapes Girl Child After Offering Her Candies, Sent to Correctional Home in Faridabad.

The incident took place at about 4 am in Masupur village in Nanpara area when the villagers were taking out a procession and an iron rod kept in a cart they were travelling in came in contact with the wire, locals said.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural, Ashok Kumar told PTI that while four people died on the spot, one died during treatment in a hospital.

Also Read | Shashi Tharoor vs Mallikarjun Kharge: 67 Booths Set Up for Congress Presidential Election.

The condition of one was the injured was stated to be critical, he said.

Taking note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to provide treatment to the injured.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)