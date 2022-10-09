Gurugram, October 9: A 15-year-old boy allegedly raped a 4-year-old girl after which he apprehended and sent to a correctional home in Faridabad by the juvenile justice board of Gurugram on Saturday for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl in Sector 52.

According to police the accused is a neighbour of the child and offered the child candies and violated her when she was alone at home on Tuesday evening. And after the heinous act, the teenager allegedly urinated on her. She is currently being treated at a hospital for a stomach infection, reported TOI.

The minor girl was alone in their rented accommodation as her parents had gone out for some work and taken their minor son along. UP Shocker: 21-Year-Old Student Abducted, Gang-Raped by Three Persons in Sultanpur, Accused Still Absconding

When the parents returned home later that night, the girl complained of severe stomach ache and started vomiting. "Unaware of what actually had transpired with her, the minor told her mother that the accused came to their house and offered her candies," a police officer who is part of the investigation said. Suspecting something wrong, the parents rushed the girl to a local hospital for treatment, where doctors confirmed their worst fears. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 12-Year-Old Rape Victim Gives Birth to Baby Boy in Meerut

While the mother of the girl works as a cook, her father is a cart puller by profession. They hail originally from Madhya Pradesh and have been residing in Gurugram for the past few years.

Her mother alleged that the boy had earlier tried to enter their home at least twice but was stopped by her husband. "My daughter is undergoing treatment and is in severe pain because of the infection in her stomach. I want justice for my daughter."

Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered against the teenager under Section 6 of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act (penetrative sexual assault) at the Sector 53 police station after which police apprehended the accused and produced him before the juvenile justice board of Gurugram on Saturday, which sent him to the correctional home in Faridabad

