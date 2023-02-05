Guwahati, Feb 5 (PTI) Almost two-and-a- half-months after a distributor of a dairy cooperative was shot dead here, the Guwahati Police on Sunday said it has cracked the case by nabbing five members of a gang who had allegedly committing the crime.

Two of them had on November 21 allegedly shot dead Ranjit Bora when he was on his way to a bank to deposit money, Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah said.

Bora was shot in the neck at Panjabari locality of the city.

"The two main accused were arrested from Guwahati and Nalbari. During interrogation, they admitted to have committed the crime with a 9 mm pistol," he said at a press meet.

Three of their associates have also been apprehended, while the sixth member is on the run, the police commissioner said.

"There was no other motive involved in killing Ranjit Bora other than snatching money," he added.

The police had earlier announced a bounty of Rs 2 lakh for any information on the businesman's murder

Hours after the murder, both Guwahati Police and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio, had claimed that "some clues" have been gathered and the culprits would soon be arrested.

The deceased was a distributor of West Assam Milk Producers' Co-operative Union Ltd (Purabi Dairy).

Condemning the incident, opposition parties had alleged that the killing has exposed the deteriorating law and order situation in the state under the BJP-led government.

