New Delhi, February 4: Delhi's Patiala House Court has restrained the estranged wife of Shikhar Dhawan from levelling defamatory allegations against the India cricketer.

The family court passed an order directing Dhawan's estranged wife Aesha Mukerji, an Australian national, not to post anything defamatory against Dhawan on social media or to speak anything which could tarnish his reputation. Courts with Proper Infra Vital for Access to Justice: Chief Justice of Telangana HC.

A plea was filed in the court by Dhawan against Mukerji claiming that his estranged wife had been threatening him to ruin his career, adding that she even circulated defamatory messages to the CEO of the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, Dheeraj Malhotra, with an aim to tarnish his reputation.

Dhawan has a son from this wedding who is presently in Mukerji's custody in Australia. Judge Harish Kumar, however, said that if Mukerji has "real" grievances against Dhawan, she cannot be restrained from lodging them with the concerned authority.

However, the judge said: "She can certainly be restrained from sharing her grievance against him (Dhawan) with her friends, relatives, peers of parties as well as from making it public even before approaching the appropriate authority." Jammu and Kashmir High Court Rolls Out Virtual Case Hearing for Ladakh.

"In these circumstances, she is hereby restrained till further order from circulating any of her grievances against Dhawan or her version of the dispute involved herein or the alleged defamatory and false material against him in social media, print media or to any other forum or to friends, relatives or colleagues of the parties," Kumar said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2023 10:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).