Ambala (Haryana), May 13 (PTI) A five-month-old child died and his two family members were injured on Saturday after the roof of their rented house collapsed in Dayal Bagh in this district, police said.

People from the neighbourhood took them out of the debris and rushed them to the civil hospital where doctors declared the five-month-old child dead while the injured were admitted there.

Police said the house was in dilapidated condition.

Bharat Bhushan said his wife, daughter and son were present in the house when the roof caved in.

His five-month-old child Adarsh died in the incident, police said.

Bhushan's 35-year-old wife and 17-year-old daughter were seriously injured.

