Chennai, May 13: Several areas of Chennai will be without power supply on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company (Tangedco) has announced power shutdown in Chennai from 9am to 2pm due to maintenance work.

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company has however said that power supply will be restored before the scheduled time of 2 PM if the work gets completed early. Chennai Power Cut on May 10: Tangedco Announces Five Hour Power Cut in Tamil Nadu; Check Timing and List of Areas Where Electricity Supply Will Remain Suspended.

List of Areas Where Power Will Be Cut on May 16

T. NAGAR :

R.R.COLONY Kattabomman Block, Parry Nagar, Bharathi Block, Errikarai Street, LIC Colony, Ethiraj Nagar, Pillayar Koil Street, Ramanujam Street, Dhanasekaran Street, Sarathy Nagar, Narayanasamy Street and above all surrounding areas. Power Cut in Chennai Today: Electricity Supply Will Remain Suspended in These Areas for Five Hours; Check Details.

TAMBARAM :

KADAPPERI Sembakkam, Chitlapakkam 2nd & 3rd Main Road, Judge Colony, Banu Avenue, Kamakodi Nagar, Periyar Street, Nagalkeni, Lakshmipuram, Thiruneermalai Main Road, Muthumariamma Koil Street, Bharathidasan Street, Salaman Colony above all surrounding areas.

PORUR :

THIRUMUDIVAKKAM Sidco 7th Main Road and Cross Street, Kalaignar Street, Mangalapuri Nagar, 4th & 5th Main Road Thirumudivakkam Sidco PRESTIGE Step Stone, Iyyappan Nagar, Vijayalakshmi Avenue and above all surrounding areas.

AVADI :

REDHILLS Padiyanallur Entire Area, Pullilyon Panchayath, Vadakarai Panchayath, Sendrambakkam Panchayath and above all surrounding areas.

K.K. NAGAR :

CHINMAYA NAGAR Elango Nagar South Main Road, Thangal Street ALWARTHIRUNAGAR Reddy Street, Abirami Nagar, AVM Colony, NT Patel road, Jayaram nagar, Perumal koil street and above all surrounding areas.

GUINDY :

NANGANALLUR B.V.Nagar, MGR Road, NGO Colony, Teachers Colony, AGS Colony, Voltas Colony, Lakshmi Nagar, Ullagaram, Nehru Colony, Part of Moovarasampet, Part of Pazhavanthangal, ST.THOMAS MOUNT Bazaar Road, Mettu Street, Defence Colony 1 to 16th Street, Sundhar Nagar MADIPAKKAM Pallikaranai, Lakshmi Nagar, Kamatchi Nagar RAJBHAVAN Kanniamman Koil Street, Govindaswamy Street, TNHB Part and above all surrounding areas.

PERUNGUDI :

Industrial Estate, Burma Colony, Balamurugan Garden, Customs Colony, Elango Nagar, Periyar Salai, Kapaleeshwarar Nagar South & North, Vaithiyalingam Salai and above all surrounding areas.

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) was formed on July 1, 1957 under section 54 of the Electricity (Supply) Act 1948 in the State of Tamil Nadu as a vertically integrated utility responsible for power generation, transmission and distribution.

