Aizawl, Feb 27 (PTI) At least five Myanmar nationals were apprehended by Assam Rifles for possessing unaccounted Indian and Myanmarese banknotes in two separate operations in south Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, an official said on Tuesday.

Acting on intelligence regarding the transportation of a substantial amount of cash at Bungtlang village in Lawngtlai district, Assam Rifles troops conducted the operations on February 24 and February 25, an official of the paramilitary official said.

During these operations, the Assam Rifles team seized Myanmar banknotes amounting to 12,48,76,000 Kyat along and Indian currency notes worth Rs 16.45 lakh, the official added.

The seized banknotes and the five individuals were handed over to Bungtlang police for further investigation and legal proceedings.

