New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) It was a foggy morning in the national capital on Tuesday with the minimum temperature settling at 9.9 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the Met office said.

According to the India Meteorological Department, a light drizzle is likely during the day and the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 19 degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 398 in the 'very poor' category. It was 406 on Monday, the Central Pollution Control Board said.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good,' 51-100 'satisfactory,' 101-200 'moderate,' 201-300 'poor,' 301-400 'very poor,' and 401-500 'severe.'

The humidity levels stood at 100 per cent at 8.30 am, the IMD said.

