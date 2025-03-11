New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Integrating food literacy into school curriculums could reduce undernourishment by up to 14 per cent, experts revealed at the Nutrition Conclave 2025.

The event, hosted by the Nourishing Schools Foundation (NSF) and Food Future Foundation (FFF), also saw the launch of two key reports highlighting the impact of nutrition education on school absenteeism and cognitive development.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, underscored the significance of awareness in tackling malnutrition.

"Through Poshan 2.0, we reach over 8 crore children and 1 crore pregnant women, yet true impact requires education. 'Poshan Shiksha' must translate into action, empowering children and communities alike," she said.

Nourishing Schools Foundation CEO Archana Sinha stressed the urgency of action, noting that "every second Indian adolescent is either undernourished or overweight. Schools must equip children with knowledge and skills to make healthier choices."

"Our Nourishing Schools pilot programs have demonstrated that integrating food literacy into school curriculums can reduce undernourishment by up to 14 percentage points. By uniting educators, policymakers, and advocates, we can empower every child to build a foundation for a healthier, nourished future, Sinha said."

The conclave, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, emphasized the need for structured nutrition education to address micronutrient deficiencies. A pilot program by NSF and FFF has already cut child undernourishment by 4 per cent, offering a model for nationwide implementation.

Discussions at the conclave focused on integrating nutrition education into mainstream learning. The panel, 'Aligning Nutrition Education with NEP 2020,' featured Purnima Thakur (Ministry of Women and Child Development) and Pawan Agarwal (CEO, FFF), who highlighted early interventions as critical for shaping lifelong healthy habits.

Another panel, 'Implementing Nutrition Education - Challenges and Opportunities,' brought together Dr. Raj Bhandari (NITI Aayog) and Anita Malhotra (Principal, Lotus Valley International School, Gurugram), emphasizing public-private collaboration in food literacy programs.

Meanwhile, Pawan Agarwal called for corporate and philanthropic involvement in scaling food literacy programs, ensuring measurable and sustained impact. "Food literacy isn't just about nutrition--it's about empowering students to think critically about their food choices," he said.

With 95,000 children across 330+ schools in four states already benefiting from NSF's initiatives, the conclave called for data-driven policy implementation to ensure sustainable impact. Experts urged for stronger policy backing to integrate nutrition education into India's school system, aligning efforts with SDG-2 (Zero Hunger by 2030). ( ANI)

